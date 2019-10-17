Lawyers Letting Dirty Money Into London, Minister Says

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 3:00 PM BST) -- The government minister in charge of Britain's financial services industry has said the country will continue its crackdown on a “small minority” of lawyers and accountants who enable criminals to launder dirty money through London. In a wide-ranging speech on illicit finance, John Glen told an audience in London Thursday that the government meets regularly with Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K.’s tax watchdog, as part of its campaign to attack “professional enablers” who hide behind a veneer of respectability and help criminals carry out their activities. “I want us to up our game across the whole supervision regime, but I am particularly...

