Afren Oil Exec Loses Bid To Appeal Fraud Conviction

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 7:24 PM BST) -- An English appeals court refused to let the former chief executive of failed oil exploration company Afren PLC challenge his conviction for fraud and money laundering on Thursday, ruling he had no arguable case. Court of Appeal Judge Peter Gross held that “there was ample evidence upon which a jury” could have convicted ex-Afren CEO Osman Shahenshah. He had sought permission to challenge his conviction and six-year sentence for fraud by abuse of position and related money-laundering charges, arguing the trial judge failed to properly direct the jury and wrongly refused his submission of there being no case to answer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS