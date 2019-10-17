Lewis Rice Leads BellRing To $480M Upsized Offering

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- BellRing Brands, a Post Holdings spinoff and maker of PowerBar, kicked off trading Thursday after raising roughly $480 million in its upsized, Lewis Rice-led initial public offering that saw shares price below the targeted range. St. Louis-based BellRing Brands Inc., which will act as a holding company for BellRing Brands LLC, sold roughly 34.3 million Class A shares at $14 each after initially aiming to price 30 million shares between $16 and $19 apiece. The shares began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRBR. Shares of BellRing opened at $15.50 each on Thursday. The company has also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS