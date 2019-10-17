VC Firm Idinvest Closes €350M Digital-Focused Fund

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Idinvest Partners, which invests in small-to-midsize enterprises in Europe, said Thursday it closed its third digital-focused fund with €350 million ($389.4 million) in commitments that will be used to target business software and fintech companies, among others. Idinvest Partners said the fund, Idinvest Digital Fund III, passed its initial target of €300 million and eclipsed the €154 million raised by its predecessor fund, Idinvest Digital Fund II. The fund received contributions from investors in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. “The close demonstrates our expertise across the digital sector and shows the confidence that our institutional and corporate investors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS