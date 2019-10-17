Pendo Hits $1B 'Unicorn' Status With $100M Funding Round

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Technology company Pendo on Thursday said it hit so-called unicorn status with a $1 billion valuation after raising $100 million in its latest fundraising round. Pendo.io Inc. said the Series E funding round, led by Sapphire Ventures, helped it cross the $1 billion unicorn status benchmark. Pendo helps companies improve their digital products and counts Verizon, Cardinal Health and the Michigan Supreme Court among its customers, according to its website. The latest funds will go toward product development and fueling the company's global expansion, the announcement said. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based startup says its platform helps companies make their digital products...

