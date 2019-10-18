GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said T-Mobile's new commitment to incorporate diversity initiatives into its post-merger business doesn't cure the major harms of the proposed Sprint deal, and a Third Circuit judge in a paper suggested how to advocate for lawyers' mental health. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Diversity Promises Don't Make Up For T-Mobile Deal T-Mobile's new commitment to incorporate diversity initiatives into its post-merger business doesn't cure the major harms of the proposed Sprint deal, Democratic Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said Thursday, but he called on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS