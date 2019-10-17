NY Judge Should Be Fired For Sexist Slurs: Judicial Watchdog

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Long Island judge should be removed from the bench, New York's judicial oversight watchdog said Thursday, after concluding he'd made a string of crude and sexist remarks targeting a female lawyer and others several years ago. Paul H. Senzer, a part-time justice of the Northport Village Court of Suffolk County since 1994 and also formerly a judicial hearing officer at the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violation Agency, works as a private attorney as well when he's not on the bench. Senzer was representing clients he'd known for decades in a visitation rights dispute with their daughter when he made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS