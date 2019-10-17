Judge Questions Eagle's Orphan Drug Market Exclusivity

Law360, Washington (October 17, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge appeared unconvinced by Eagle Pharmaceuticals' assertion that Congress unambiguously gave the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discretion to grant orphan drug exclusivity to multiple sponsors of a drug to treat the same rare medical condition. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen F. Williams told Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. attorney Gregory G. Garre of Latham & Watkins LLP at a hearing Thursday that allowing multiple sponsors of the same drug was not the intent of the Orphan Drug Act, which gives incentives such as fee waivers, tax credits and seven years of market exclusivity to drugmakers for developing treatments for rare diseases....

