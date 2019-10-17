'Incompetence' Fueled CPSC Data Breaches: Senate Report

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission's improper release of nonpublic data about manufacturers and consumers was caused by "incompetence and mismanagement" rather than any deliberate malfeasance by the commission's staff, a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee probe has found. Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., on Thursday released an investigation report that his committee had prepared concerning data security incidents at the commission that came to light in April. The breaches stemmed from the commission's fulfillment of requests for information from CPSC databases that track reported injuries and deaths associated with consumer products without redacting manufacturer information and consumers' personal information as required by...

