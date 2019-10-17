Fed. Circ. Backs Garage Door Maker's Win In Patent Case

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The maker of Ryobi garage doors scored a win Thursday when the Federal Circuit upheld the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision that it did not infringe a patent owned by rival Chamberlain Group, the latest in a sprawling patent dispute between the companies. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the ITC's decision last March that Techtronic Industries did not infringe Chamberlain's U.S. Patent No. 7,339,336, which generally covers methods for detecting obstacles in the garage door path. Illinois-based Chamberlain, which makes the LiftMaster openers, said the ITC improperly relied on an administrative law judge's too-narrow interpretation of...

