Actavis Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Nix 'Amorphous' Panel Ruling

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. asked the full Federal Circuit on Wednesday to revisit an August panel decision in a case over weight loss pill patents, citing a partial dissent by one of the panel judges who had argued the decision wrongly created a "new rule" for written description. Actavis, a unit of Teva, said the Federal Circuit panel had ignored the court’s own longstanding precedent as well as the letter of the law when it upheld part of a patent related to Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s weight loss pill Contrave. According to Actavis, the panel majority was wrong to hold that while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS