Kaufman Dolowich Opens Orlando Office With New Partner

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is expanding its footprint in the Sunshine State with the opening of an Orlando office led by a new litigation partner and two associates. Abbye E. Alexander, who is the third new partner KDV has added in Florida this year, joins the firm with associates Andrew L. Burnstine and Christopher J. Perini. All three moved over from the Orlando offices of Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer PA. In an interview with Law360, Alexander said she was very happy at her previous firm and had not been looking to make a move, but when a colleague of...

