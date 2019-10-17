Bipartisan Bill Aims To Ban Noncompetes, With Exceptions

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would limit the use of noncompete agreements to partnership split-ups or business sales, going a step beyond recent state and federal legislative efforts to prohibit employers from locking workers into the binding contract provisions. Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Todd Young, R-Ind., reintroduced the Workforce Mobility Act earlier this week after its initial version died in the Senate in 2018. The bill keeps the previous version's ban on employers enforcing or threatening to enforce a noncompete agreement but adds two new exceptions for those selling a business or dissolving a partnership. The new bill also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS