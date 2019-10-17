A Close Look At Warren’s Anti-Corruption Plan For Congress

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D. Mass., has previewed anti-corruption legislation she would seek to enact if elected president. Her bill would strengthen congressional ethics enforcement by expanding and empowering the Office of Congressional Ethics, the same office that initially launched the investigation into Rep. Chris Collins, R. N.Y., who pleaded guilty earlier this month to federal securities crimes. Sen. Warren’s legislation doubles down on a novel concept — asking those making our nation’s laws to authorize outsiders to investigate and hold them accountable. Her proposal seeks to expand on existing features of the OCE and add new features that would significantly alter...

