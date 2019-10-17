Review NRA's Tax-Exempt Status, House Dems Urge IRS, DOJ

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders on the House Oversight Committee have asked the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of Justice to investigate alleged misconduct by the National Rifle Association that could put the organization’s tax-exempt status in jeopardy. In letters sent Wednesday, Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., referred to recent media reports that suggest the gun rights organization’s board members and executives received excessive payments and compensation to their benefit, which may violate the organization's tax-exempt status. They asked IRS officials to investigate whether the NRA might be abusing its nonprofit status and for the DOJ to determine whether any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS