Fast-Track Trump's Financial Subpoena, Panel Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A House committee seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm asked the D.C. Circuit Thursday to close the case to ensure timely enforcement of its subpoena after the court ruled the firm must furnish the documents. The appeals court’s ruling last week that Mazars USA must turn over Trump’s financial records to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was so airtight, and the committee’s need for the documents is so pressing that the court’s mandate should immediately be issued, the committee said. “This court’s decision affirming the validity and enforceability of the Mazars subpoena is well grounded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS