Lloyd's Gas Well Insurance Row Returned To Pa. State Court

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit accusing insurers of failing to honor a Lloyd's of London policy on an erupting Ohio gas well must return to Pennsylvania state court, since the defendants hadn't shown that none of more than 1,800 underwriters on the policy were Pennsylvania citizens, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said the lawsuit brought by CNX Gas Co. LLC, was written to include all the underwriters, or "names," on the policy, including hundreds of anonymous ones, so that if even one were a citizen of Pennsylvania, they could not claim the complete diversity of citizenship that...

