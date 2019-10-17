Justices' And Judges' Free Trips Merit Closer Look, Sen. Says

Law360, Washington (October 17, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would require U.S. Supreme Court justices and federal judges to make more detailed and frequent disclosures when they accept travel or hospitality from people outside their family. The Judicial Travel Accountability Act, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., would mandate disclosure within 15 days after trips, rather than on an annual basis, and require exact dollar amounts and greater detail, such as the names of other people at events. The bill, which was also unveiled in U.S. House of Representatives, calls for publishing judicial disclosure forms online. "Supreme Court justices...

