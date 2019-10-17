Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lawyer Gets To Play Hooky To See Nats In Playoffs With Son

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge this week granted a lawyer a brief delay for a filing deadline because he's been staying up late with his son to watch the Washington Nationals in the MLB playoffs.

William Friedman, who is representing the Organic Trade Association in its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over organic livestock standards, on Tuesday filed a motion to reset the briefing deadlines by a few days so he could continue to watch Washington, D.C.'s professional baseball team play against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL championship series.

As Friedman points out in his request, the Nationals,...

