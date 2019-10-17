Lawyer Gets To Play Hooky To See Nats In Playoffs With Son

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge this week granted a lawyer a brief delay for a filing deadline because he's been staying up late with his son to watch the Washington Nationals in the MLB playoffs. William Friedman, who is representing the Organic Trade Association in its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over organic livestock standards, on Tuesday filed a motion to reset the briefing deadlines by a few days so he could continue to watch Washington, D.C.'s professional baseball team play against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL championship series. As Friedman points out in his request, the Nationals,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS