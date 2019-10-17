NLRB Extends Comment Period For Grad Student Rule

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday pushed back until late December the deadline for public feedback on its proposed rule declaring that college teaching and research assistants don't qualify as employees under federal labor law, giving interested parties extra time to weigh in following a technical correction. The board is giving stakeholders until Dec. 16 to comment on a rule it unveiled last month that student workers are not employees under the National Labor Relations Act because their relationships with their schools are “primarily educational” rather than economic, even though they are compensated. The statute empowers workers to form unions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS