Greenberg Traurig Inks $65M Deal To End Stanford Ponzi Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig has agreed to pay $65 million to clear up claims related to its alleged involvement in a $7 billion scheme run by convicted Ponzi scammer R. Allen Stanford, according to a filing Thursday in Texas federal court. Greenberg Traurig has agreed to pay $65 to settle claims stemming from its prior representation of R. Allen Stanford, pictured, who was convicted of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. (AP) The receiver for Stanford's estate, Ralph S. Janvey, asked the court to approve a proposed settlement under which Greenberg Traurig LLP would pay $65 million to be distributed to customers of the...

