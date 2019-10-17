Oregon's Flavored Vape Ban Put On Hold Amid Legal Fights

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Oregon’s ban on flavored vaping products was temporarily blocked a day after going into effect when a state appeals court ordered a stay on Thursday amid legal challenges by vape shops, who argue the measure would decimate the state’s $216 million nicotine vaping industry. Two vaping companies and industry group Vapor Technology Association said in an emergency motion that Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order prohibiting the sale of all flavored vaping products in Oregon for 180 days would shutter their businesses within two weeks unless the court intervened, allowing lawsuits challenging the rule to play out further. Vaping company No Moke...

