Williams & Connolly Ex-Finance Deputy Sues For Retaliation

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A former deputy director of finance at Williams & Connolly LLP has filed a $2.8 million Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in D.C. federal court accusing the firm of retaliating against her after she tried to take long-term disability leave to treat anxiety and depression allegedly brought on by her “overwhelming” workload. Lisa K. Holden, who worked for Williams & Connolly for almost two decades and is currently representing herself, says that the firm interfered with her ability to collect long-term disability benefits by illegally backdating changes to the firm’s insurance plan and then fired her just shy of her 20-year...

