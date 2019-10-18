Top World Economies Seek Extra Rules For Facebook's Libra

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 4:34 PM BST) -- Cryptocurrencies created by private companies such as Facebook should not be allowed to launch until all legal and regulatory risks are addressed, according to a report from seven of the world’s richest nations. So-called stablecoins — which are pegged to real-world assets — like Facebook’s Libra project could “undermine competition in financial markets” and "threaten financial stability and monetary policy," a report from a working group of the Group of Seven most advanced economies published Thursday said. “The G7 believes that no global stablecoin project should begin operation until the legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks” are addressed, the task...

