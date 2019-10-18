Nationwide To Refund Customers £2M For PPI Breaches

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 4:27 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s antitrust regulator said Friday that it will force Nationwide Building Society to refund up to £2 million ($2.6 million) to over 7,000 customers because it failed to send them reminders about their payment protection insurance over a six-year period. The Competition and Markets Watchdog issued Nationwide with legal directions for failing to send reminders to customers from 2012 and 2017 about the controversial insurance, known as PPI. The failure meant that policyholders may not have known they were paying for PPI and prevented them from shopping around for better valued cover. The CMA said it also found that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS