Cash Handoff Shown To Jurors At Soccer Bribery Trial

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 5:58 PM BST) -- Prosecutors showed jurors footage Friday of a former assistant manager of an English soccer team being given an envelope with £5,000 cash to allegedly place players represented by two agents on the team during the opening of a bribery trial in Southwark Crown Court. In the covertly shot video, an undercover journalist is shown presenting an envelope of cash to Thomas “Tommy” Wright, who is charged with two counts of accepting a bribe while working for the Barnsley Football Club. A lawyer representing the Crown Prosecution Service, Brian O’Neill QC of 2 Hare Court, noted to jurors that the journalist, posing...

