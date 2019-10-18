PTAB Gives Sanofi First-Ever Early Feedback On Amendments

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Sanofi's proposed adjustments to insulin patents being challenged by Mylan likely won't pass muster, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has said in its first-ever guidance under a new program that provides early feedback on proposed amendments. The substitute claims proffered by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH are likely obvious over prior art, the PTAB said Wednesday. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office confirmed that the guidance is the first the PTAB has issued under a pilot program launched in March, which gives patent owners the ability to revise their amended claims based on the board's feedback. The PTAB instituted inter partes reviews...

