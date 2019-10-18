AstraZeneca's IP Suit Sent To W.Va. On TC Heartland Grounds

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday transferred AstraZeneca AB's suit accusing Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. of infringing patents for its asthma treatment Symbicort to West Virginia court, invoking the U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 TC Heartland decision. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly rejected AstraZenca's argument that the amended suit — which also names 3M Co. as a defendant — should remain in Delaware, even though Mylan is incorporated in West Virginia, because 3M is a Delaware corporation. In its Hatch-Waxman action, initially filed in October 2018 and amended two months later, AstraZeneca asserts that U.S. Patent Nos. 7,759,328, 8,143,239, 8,575,137, 7,967,011, and...

