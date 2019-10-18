$4M Refund Belongs To Bank, Not Parent, FDIC Tells Justices

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A $4.1 million tax refund rightfully belongs to a failed Colorado-based bank, not the bankruptcy estate of its corporate parent, the bank’s receiver, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., has told the U.S. Supreme Court. A tax refund that arose from a net operating loss generated by United Western Bank should be property of the bank under an agreement with its corporate parent, holding company United Western Bancorp Inc., the FDIC told the Supreme Court on Thursday. Under that agreement, the two entities filed consolidated tax returns, and United Western Bancorp Inc., or UWBI, was required to give the bank any tax refund it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS