J&J Pans Judge's 'Partisan Glee' After $8B Risperdal Verdict

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit accused a Philadelphia judge of “partisan glee” when he high-fived and took photos with jurors after they returned an $8 billion punitive damages award over the side effects of Risperdal, asking that he recuse himself from the company’s requested retrial. J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. said in post-trial motions late Thursday that Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Kenneth J. Powell unfairly ruled against the defense on matters throughout the damages trial, unconstitutionally let the jury consider damages for “the children of the world” rather than the individual patient who brought the lawsuit, and capped it...

