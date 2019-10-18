Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Block Release Of Netflix's 'Panama Papers' Film

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- After three days of frantic motions before the scheduled release of the Netflix film based on the 2016 disclosure of the so-called Panama Papers, a Connecticut judge opted Thursday not to block the film’s release and instead transferred a libel lawsuit brought by the law firm at the heart of the scandal to California.

In U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton's ruling, issued just a few hours before the film, which stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Bandera, was scheduled to be released at midnight Pacific time on Oct. 18, she agreed the Connecticut court did not have jurisdiction over the...

