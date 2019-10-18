3 Firms Steer 2 Blank Check Cos.' Combined $295M IPOs

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Two blank check companies made their public market debuts on Friday after pricing initial public offerings totaling $295 million with guidance from Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Graubard Miller and Maples Group. Graubard Miller-steered Union Acquisition Corp. II raised $175 million by pricing 17.5 million units at $10 per unit. The Cayman Islands-based company also received advice on Cayman Islands law from Maples Group, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Union is a blank check company, also known as a special-purpose acquisition company, which are formed to effect a merger or other corporate reorganization with a target...

