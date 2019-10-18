Recapture Rule Dooms GE Patent Apps, Fed Circ. Affirms

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board was right to reject three General Electric Co. applications to reissue a cooling systems patent, as the company tried to claim subject matter it surrendered during the original prosecution, the Federal Circuit said Friday. GE had been required to narrow certain claims to get the patent approved in 2011, and the three reissue applications undo that narrowing, the Federal Circuit said in a nonprecedential opinion. The invention underlying the fight deals with cooling components enhanced by synthetic jets, which can be used to cool electronics. During reissue, a patent owner can correct errors in an...

