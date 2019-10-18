NM Should Set 17% Tax On Legal Cannabis, Task Force Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- New Mexico should legalize recreational cannabis and impose taxes at an aggregate rate of around 17%, according to a recent report from a task force created by the governor. The report, released Wednesday by the Marijuana Legalization Work Group, recommends a statewide 5% excise tax rate, a gross receipts tax rate of 5.124%, a local excise tax rate of 5% and a local gross receipts tax rate of 2%. At those rates, the report said, New Mexico could generate $54.5 million in new revenue for its first year. “Higher tax rates provide an incentive for illicit market sellers to provide unregulated...

