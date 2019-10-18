ENRC Accused Of Spying On Dechert Atty Amid SFO Probe

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 6:42 PM BST) -- Dechert attorney Neil Gerrard on Friday added his former client ENRC to his lawsuit over accusations it hired corporate investigators to spy on him and his wife, in the latest twist to his acrimonious dispute with the Kazakh mining group. Gerrard, a top white-collar crime attorney at Dechert LLP, alleged in an amended suit filed at the High Court in London on Friday that operatives working on behalf of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. placed a tracking a device on his car and tailed him through London as part of an array of covert surveillance carried out against him. Gerrard, whom ENRC had originally...

