SEC Delays Action on Nasdaq's Direct Listing Proposal

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it will take an additional 45 days to review a proposal by Nasdaq to change the direct listing requirements for companies that wish to go public. The SEC said that it has elected to extend the period of review until Dec. 3 after initially publishing the proposed rule change in the Federal Register on Sept. 4. The commission said that it has not received any comments on the proposed change during the initial window, which was set to expire on Saturday. The listing would impact direct listing requirements for companies looking to...

