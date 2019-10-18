Jones Day Casts Family Leave Suit As 'Quibble'

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Jones Day told a Washington, D.C., federal court Thursday that a discrimination suit brought by two married former associates challenging the firm’s parental leave policy is merely a “quibble” over semantics. In a reply brief supporting its earlier request that a suit by plaintiffs Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff be dismissed, Jones Day argued that its policy of giving birth mothers an extra eight weeks of disability leave on top of the 10 weeks all birth parents who are primary caregivers receive is lawful. The firm refuted the couple’s contention in their recent brief opposing dismissal of the suit that the...

