Sens. Urge Changes At USPTO To Improve Patent Quality

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Members of a Senate panel said at a hearing Wednesday that they are concerned that too many patents are being found invalid and discussed what the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office could do differently to issue better patents that are less vulnerable to challenges. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s intellectual property subcommittee convened the hearing to explore how to keep the office from issuing what the senators called “poor quality patents” that are ultimately found invalid as anticipated, obvious or lacking proper scope and written description. “Everyone seems to agree that patents are being issued by the USPTO that are adjudicated invalid...

