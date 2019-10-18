Fight Over Utah's Medical Pot Effort Bumped To State Court

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming Utah’s medical cannabis regime flouts the will of voters by sharply limiting access to the drug is heading back to state court after a federal court found it lacked jurisdiction, setting up a fresh battle over the state's allegedly heavy hand in the industry. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead found in an order Thursday that the state could not win dismissal by arguing the patient groups bringing the suit lacked federal standing, ruling that this directly contradicted Utah’s position when it removed the case to federal court just two months ago. “It is defendants’ burden to establish that...

