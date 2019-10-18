Philly Workers Not Exempt From OT Under FLSA, Judge Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has found a group of Philadelphia emergency mental health employees are entitled to time-and-a-half pay for overtime work, rejecting the city's argument that they fall under a pair of Fair Labor Standards Act overtime exemptions. U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner on Thursday granted summary judgment to a group of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services employees in their FLSA suit claiming the city stiffed them on overtime. While the city argued the workers met the administrative employee overtime pay exemption under the FLSA, the judge rejected that argument, finding the workers' main job responsibilities...

