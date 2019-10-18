DC Circ. Tosses Medical Pot Researcher's Fight With DEA

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday declined to intervene in a dispute between the Drug Enforcement Administration and a marijuana researcher that accused the agency of dragging its feet on licensing new growers for medical research, saying the DEA had recently fulfilled its duty to move the process along. The Scottsdale Research Institute, an Arizona-based cannabis researcher that believes marijuana can be used to treat conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder, had gotten what it wanted in the form of a notice of application that ostensibly begins the licensing process, the D.C. Circuit said, leaving the judges with no further remedy to offer....

