Law Firm Leaders: Spencer Fane's Pat Whalen

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Patrick “Pat” Whalen has served as chairman and managing partner of Kansas City, Missouri-based Spencer Fane for the past six years. During that time the law firm has grown substantially, rising from number 328 on the inaugural Law360 400 ranking in 2014 to number 177 in 2019, adding 122 attorneys. Pat Whalen Spencer Fane chairman Here, Whalen chats with Law360 about the law firm’s decision to expand in areas like Minneapolis in lieu of larger markets like New York or Los Angeles, the firm’s efforts to reign in costs, and why he believes humility is an important trait for law firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS