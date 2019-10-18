Bitcoin IRA Won’t Have To Face Trade Secrets Suit In Ky.

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A company offering digital asset trading services for use with individual retirement accounts does not have substantive enough ties to the state of Kentucky to face a suit in federal court there arising from its soured relationship with a former affiliate, a judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell granted a bid to dismiss the suit made by California-based Alternative IRA Services LLC, known variously as Digital IRA and Bitcoin IRA, and its executives Camilo Concha and Chris Kline. Judge Russell said that the suit had not established that Bitcoin IRA regularly did business in Kentucky or derived substantial...

