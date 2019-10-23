Transport Secretary Sues Insurer Over Car Crash Damage

Law360, London (October 23, 2019, 6:40 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s transportation secretary and the agency responsible for its major roads has sued underwriter Advantage Insurance over damage done to a major roadway barrier by a speeding Mercedes that lost control. In its claim, the Secretary of State for Transport said that Advantage Insurance Company Ltd. insured the owner of a silver Mercedes who set off a collision on the M25 motorway in November 2017 that damaged a central barrier on the busy road. The driver “lost control of the Mercedes and drove into the rear of a third party vehicle, causing a collision with the central reservation barrier, thereby causing...

