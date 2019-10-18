Humana Slaps Generic-Drug Makers With New Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Insurance giant Humana on Friday followed up on a 2018 suit against a slew of generic-drug makers with a new complaint alleging that a swath of additional drugs and companies were involved in a "far-reaching" price-fixing conspiracy at the heart of the earlier case. Humana filed suit in Pennsylvania federal court, accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. of spearheading the purportedly unlawful activity described in the new complaint. But the insurer also named three dozen other companies — including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Endo International PLC, Mylan NV and Sandoz Inc. — and said the particular allegations in the suit filed Friday are part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS