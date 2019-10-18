PTAB Told To Weigh Invalid Claim Language In Ethicon Patent

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board grappled Thursday with whether it should apply the original language of a claim in an Ethicon robotic surgical stapler patent, or corrected language that was approved by the Patent and Trademark Office but invalidated by a district court. According to Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s petition, the claim is invalid in light of prior art regardless of which language the board adopts. But Ethicon LLC accused its rival, which it sued for infringement in Delaware federal court back in 2017, of making impermissible new arguments about the claim language. Ethicon, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, contends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS