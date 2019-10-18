Judge 'Ignored' Patent Fraud Evidence, 8th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A food packaging company urged the Eighth Circuit in oral arguments to revive an antitrust lawsuit against its larger rival, arguing a district judge never considered evidence showing the claimed patents had other inventors. Inline Packaging LLC's suit contends fellow susceptor packaging company Graphic Packaging International LLC maintained an illegal monopoly over food packaging that channels microwave energy to brown and crisp foods, such as customer Nestle's Hot Pockets, through sham patents and illegal sales practices. Among Graphic's tactics, Inline attorney Thomas H. Boyd of Winthrop & Weinstine PA said Thursday, was requesting patent protection as sole inventor for microwavable "sleeve" technology that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS