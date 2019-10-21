Feds Defend Charges That Judge Helped Man Escape ICE

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have argued that a Massachusetts state court judge can’t rely on judicial immunity to escape criminal charges for allegedly helping an immigrant give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the slip, telling the court that a “ruse” to trick federal agents doesn’t qualify as a judicial act. Prosecutors told the court Friday that Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph was wrong to say she was immune from criminal charges, arguing in an opposition to her dismissal motion that her interpretation of judicial immunity was not supported by case law and would massively expand the protection. “A judge does not engage in...

