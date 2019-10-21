EPA Fights Judge's Ruling On Mont. CWA Exception

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked a Montana federal judge to reverse his finding that a state regulation intended to provide flexibility to polluters struggling to meet water quality standards violates the Clean Water Act. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris "misunderstood" the EPA's framework that allows it to approve or deny a state's regulation allowing water quality standard exceedances, the agency said in a Friday motion to amend the judge's March order. It asked him to reverse the order, which would deal a loss to a green group that had challenged the regulation and celebrated changes ordered by the court....

